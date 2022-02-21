hamburger

Live Top Business News: February 21, 2022

Madhavan M J 7262 | Updated on: Feb 21, 2022

Catch all the top business stories of the day here:

6.20 pm

West Bengal government announces revised relief and rehabilitationa package making compensation more attractive for land

5:55 pm

LIC Chairman: Keen on IPO in this fiscal

5:30pm

SEA asks members to reduce MRP on edible oils

5.00 pm

With gold loan auctions normalising, NBFCs may pursue aggressive strategies to grow portfolio: Ind-Ra

4.30 pm

Sensex down 148 pts at closing, Nifty closes below 17,300 amid volatility

3.35 pm

Vivo launches its Vivo V23e 5G smartphone in India

3.15 pm
3 pm

Tata Power, RWE tie up to develop offshore wind projects

2.45 pm

Skymet predicts a normal monsoon in the year ahead

2.35 pm

Former Twitter India Chief’s start-up Invact Metaversity raises $5 million

2.25 pm

Relief in bond markets to be brief: Kotak Securities

2 pm

FOR WEB AND PRINT/Vishwa Samudra Holdings led JV wins Rs2,949.70 crore EPC deal for Bhavanapadu port in AP

1.30 pm

Edtech start-up BrightCHAMPS to accept cryptocurrency payments

1.20 pm

Sensex up 192 pts intraday, Nifty above 17,300

1.05 pm

Wego to Acquire Cleartrip’s Middle East Business from Flipkart

12.45 pm

Rubber Board to provide Sanger DNA Sequencing Services

12.30 pm

Reliance Jio’s IAX undersea cable system to land in the Maldives

12.20 pm

IndiGo shares down nearly 2% after co-founderRakesh Gangwal quits IndiGo board

12.10 pm

Gold softens from multi-month highs as US-Russia hint for talks

12 noon

Dr Reddy’s:

11.50 am

Archean Chemical Industries files IPO papers with Sebi

11.45 am

Nifty 50 February Futures (17,215): Go short on rallies

11.40 am

Crude oil futures down on hopes of US-Russia summit

11.30 am

Rupee spurts by 22 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade

11 am

AP’s Minister for Industries M Gautham Reddy dies of heart attack

10.45 am

India Gets $20 Billion in Investment Proposals for Chip Production

10.30 am

Crude oil futures down on hopes of US-Russia summit

10.20 am

Sensex plunges over 600 pts in line with Asian peers

9.50 am

Amazon, Reliance set to lock horns over India's cricket media rights

9.40 am

Binnopharm Group to acquire 2 anti-bacterial brands from Dr. Reddy’s in Russia, CIS region

9.30 am

TCS buyback: Know your acceptance ratio math

Published on February 21, 2022

