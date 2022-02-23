hamburger

News

Live Top Business News: February 23, 2022

Updated on: Feb 23, 2022

Catch up on all the top business stories of the day here: 

7.00 pm

New FRP Rule will benefit farmers: WISMA

6:15 pm

New FRP Rule will benefit farmers: WISMA

5:45 pm

Coffee exporters jittery over Russia-Ukraine developments

5:10 pm

Foresee at least 20-30 new Indian companies in the energy and tech space growing as big as Reliance, if not bigger, in

4.35 pm

Sensex slumps nearly 69 pts at closing, Nifty ends below 17,100

4.10 pm

Bosch to acquire 26 percent stake in Autozilla to ease auto spares procurement in India

3.35 pm

SIS India says Omicron hasn’t impacted revenues, open to acquisitions

3.15 pm

Dabur India ties up with IndianOil to grow direct reach to LPG consumer households

2.45 pm

Crystal Crop’s Hola to help sugarcane growers control weeds

2.30 pm

BharatPe’s former head of controls Madhuri Jain calls her termination a ‘witch hunt’

2.15 pm

Maruti brings in new Baleno starting at Rs.6.35 lakh

2 pm

Shares of Butterfly Gandhimathi, Crompton Greaves jump on acquisition deal

1.45 pm

Sensex up 165 pts intraday, Nifty above 17,100

1.20 pm

Ohmium-CECRI tie-up for electrolyzer research

12.56 pm

Tea movement resumes at Kochi auctions, as strike called off

12.30 pm

Nifty 50 February Futures (17,182): Wait for a rise and then go short

12.15 pm

SRK is the new brand ambassador for Thums Up

12.10 pm

BL Explainer : All About India’s Blue Economy

12 noon

Credential management platform CertifyMe raises seed fund

11.45 am

In Budget, clear roadmap given by govt to achieve saturation of basic facilities: PM Modi

11.30 am

Omicron Ripping Through Cargo Ships May Exacerbate Shipping Woes

11.15 am

Gold Futures pull back after Russia faces sanctions over Ukraine “invasion”

11.03 am

LinkedIn announces the India leg of its global Creator Accelerator Program

10.51 am

Crude oil futures down on MCX

10.45 am

Airbus to Use A380 Superjumbo as Hydrogen-Powered Test Bed

10.35 am

India's K.N. Group to scale up ethanol output to meet rising demand

9.55 am

Indian shares rise after five-day loss streak

9.40 am

ED questions Maha minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

9.10 am

Biden announces 1st tranche of economic sanctions against Russia

9 am

Crompton Greaves to acquire Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances for Rs 2,076 cr

8.45 am

Stocks that will see action (Feb 23)

8.30 apm

Markets to bounce back at open

Published on February 23, 2022

