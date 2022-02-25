hamburger

Live Top Business News: February 25, 2022

Updated on: Feb 25, 2022

6.40 pm

Airtel to acquire 4.7 per cent Indus Towers with some riders

5.50 pm

Diesel consumption in FY23 to be below pre-covid levels as use of clean fuels gains momentum

5:05 pm

Exciting innovations in healthcare coming from Asia: Alex Gorsky

4:45 pm

Sensex closes over 1300 pts higher, Nifty ends above 16,600

4.00 pm

Tech innovations, growing CGD network promises better times ahead for gas use in gensets

3.30 pm

Outlook for palladium bullish on supply constraints this year

3.20 pm

Piyush Goyal to launch Weather based Crop Insurance scheme for cardamom growers

3.10 pm

The Man Company forays into wellness segment with MINS, eyes Rs 100 cr in the next two years

3 pm

Minimum Assured Return Scheme: PFRDA appoints EY Actuarial Services as design consultant

2.50 pm

RE-OPENING OF AUSTRALIAN BORDERS KINDLES HOPES FOR TEA SHIPMENT

2.40 pm

Instagram launches the 6th edition of flagship youth program, ‘Counter Speech Fellowship’ in India

2.25 pm

Maruti Suzuki announces winners of 1st Cohort of its incubation program with IIM Bangalore

2.10 pm

Apollo Hospitals shares surge as co to enter Nifty 50 index in March

1.50 pm

Mandatory e-invoicing by businesses with annual turnover of Rs 20 crore from April 1

1.40 pm

HFCs could grow 13 per cent in FY23: India Ratings and Research

1.35 pm

Sensex up over 1300 pts intraday, Nifty above 16,600

1.30 pm

Vedanta shares up nearly 7% after CRISIL upgrades long term rating

1.20 pm

Delivery of CMR to FCI: Centre extends deadline for Telangana

1.15 pm

Milma Chairman elected to NCDFI board

1.10 pm

TCS teams up with University of Kashmir to offer education, skilling and entrepreneurship programs

1.05 pm

Trade urges Tea Board to sort out technical glitches in auctions

1 pm

Data focus: Indications from the term deposit rate increase by banks

12.50 pm

Dr Reddy’s Chairman Satish Reddy seeks govt-industry joint fund for R&D

12.40 pm

NBFCs may see loan growth on 14 per cent in FY 23: India Ratings and Research

12.30 pm

Will 2022 be the year of disruption for India’s aquaculture sector?

12.20 pm

Russia Ukraine conflict: Around 18,000 Indian students are studying in Ukrainian universities

12.10 pm

Nifty 50 March Futures (16,722): Go short now and at 16,780

12.05 am

Gold Futures down 1% as traders reassess risk on Ukraine war

12 noon

US Secretary Blinken speaks to Jaishankar, calls for collective condemnation of Russian invasion of Ukraine

11.40 am

boAt launches new smartwatch ‘Blaze’ in India

11.30 am

Putin waves nuclear sword in confrontation with the West

11.05 am

Rupee rebounds 32 paise to 75.28 against US dollar in early trade

10.55 am

Crude oil, natural gas contracts trade lower

10.47 pm

EV maker OSM to supply 1,500 e-cargo 3-wheelers to logistics provider Zyngo for last-mile delivery

10.25 am

Covid-19 vaccination: Over 32 lakh total doses administered in India on February 24

10.20 am

Sensex, Nifty rebound 2% tracking recovery in Asian markets

10.10 am

NSE Indices revises eligibility criteria for inclusion in NIFTY equity indices

9.20 am

CBI arrests ex-NSE GOO Anand Subramanian over irregularities in National Stock Exchange

9 am

EU to sanction Russian banks, energy, others

8.50 am

Government sets strategy on Additive Manufacturing to add $2-3 billion to GDP by 2025

8.45 am

Stocks that will see action today (Feb 25)

8.30 am

Nifty to gain 320 points at open, as equities across-the-globe bounce back

