10.42 AM

Markets closed on account of Diwali Balipratipada

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, November 5, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on November 8.The NSE Nifty ...

10.15 AM

PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple

The Prime Minister is scheduled to unveil a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya and inaugurate the rebuilt samadhi of the eighth century seer

9.45 AM

Paytm signs up over 100 institutional investors for IPO

The company said it has allocated shares worth ₹82.35 billion

9.15 AM

China holds back Asian shares, dollar stands tall

US currency made solid strides against sterling

Published on November 05, 2021