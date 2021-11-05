10.42 AM

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, November 5, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on November 8.The NSE Nifty ...

10.15 AM

The Prime Minister is scheduled to unveil a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya and inaugurate the rebuilt samadhi of the eighth century seer

9.45 AM

The company said it has allocated shares worth ₹82.35 billion

9.15 AM

US currency made solid strides against sterling