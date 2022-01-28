hamburger

Top Business News Live: January 28, 2022

BL Internet Desk | Updated on: Jan 28, 2022
11.33 am

Nifty call: Nifty 50 February Futures (17,330)

11.25 am

L&T subsidiary wins ONGC contract for subsea pipelines

11.19 am

Cyclones, severe weather drive century’s global insurance costs

11 am

Google to launch ‘Offer’ tab on Google Play Store app to let users find deals on apps and games

10.30 am

Google invests $1 billion in Airtel

10.20 am

Piramal Enterprises Ltd: Will continue to pursue the matter as multiple legal options available

10.12 am

Sensex rebounds over 700 pts to reclaim 58K-level in early trade

9.55 am

Do the Math for India’s Budget and You Have a Jobs Crisis

9.30 am

Gold demand in Dec quarter hits new high

9.25 am

Should you subscribe to the Adani Wilmar IPO ?

9.20 am

IPO screener: Adani Wilmar issue subscribed 0.57 time on Day 1

9.10 am

Govt planning to delicense setting up standalone energy storage systems

9.03 am

AUS bags Rs 15 cr project from Survey of India to map Haryana

9 am

Stocks that will see action today (Jan 28)

8.55 am

Honour to receive Padma Bhushan: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

8.50 am

Ahead of Budget, markets to tread cautiously

Published on January 28, 2022

