Live Top Business News: November 22, 2021

BL Internet Desk
11.00 AM

Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 116.87 crore total doses so far

With 14,85,84,150 doses, Uttar Pradesh takes the top spot among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered

10.27 AM

Paytm reports 131% rise in GMV to $ 11.2 billion in October

Records 418% YOY growth in value of loans disbursed

10.00 AM

Australian billionaire to help publishers strike content deal with Google, Facebook

Forrest’s Minderoo Foundation said it would submit an application with the country’s competition regulator allowing the publishers to bargain without ...

9.30 AM

Buzzing stocks: Reliance, HZL, Vedanta, IRCTC will see plenty of action on November 22

Buzzing stocks: Reliance, HZL, Vedanta, footwear/textile cos, Sastasundar Venture, IRCTC, Laurus, Kesoram, Shilpa Medicare

Published on November 22, 2021