11 25 am
Covid-19 vaccination: India administered more than 15 lakh total doses on April 11
11 am
Crude oil futures jump as OPEC says it won’t be able to compensate Russian supply loss
10.30 am
Apple starts iPhone 13 production in India
10 am
Markets trade lower ahead of inflation data
9.50 am
ITC sees exit of 1.5 lakh small investors in Q4 of FY22
9.30 am
Paytm now connects users to over 2,100 blood banks
9 am
TRAI slashes reserve price for telecom spectrum by up to 40%
8.50 am
India buys less oil from Russia in a month than what Europe does in afternoon: Jaishankar
8.40 am
Stocks that will see action on April 12, 2022
8.30 am
SGX Nifty indicates a gap down opening
Published on
April 12, 2022
