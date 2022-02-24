hamburger

News

Live Top Business Stories: February 24, 2022

Updated on: Feb 24, 2022

Catch up on all the top business stories of the day here: 

4:50 pm

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sensex crashes over 2700 pts at closing, Nifty ends below 16,300

Read more
4:25 pm

More people tilt towards home purchases as pandemic ebbs

Read more
3.30 pm

Indian banking sector’s near-term financial performance to improve gradually: Fitch State-owned banks are likely to rema

Read more
3 pm

IndiGo launches flights on the Kadapa route

Read more
2.40 pm

Pesticides, Iran problems drag India’s basmati exports in April-December

Read more
2.22 pm

Bharat Forge to acquire Coimbatore-based JS Autocast

Read more
2.05 pm

Ex-Mahindra designer builds micro electric concept car

Read more
1.55 pm

Diet-meal supply startup Edibles plans expansion, completes 15000 + meal orders

Read more
1.50 pm

Curefoods acquires franchise rights for US-based Sbarro

Read more
1.45 pm

Amazon introduces new Echo Buds Second Generation in India

Read more
1.35 pm

Volkswagen’s upcoming sedan for India named Virtus

Read more
1.20 pm

Jeep announces 3 models for India but rules out sub 4-meter SUV for now

Read more
1.10 pm

Rakesh Sharma reappointed IDBI Bank chief for 3 years

Read more
1 pm

Niyo raises $ 100 million in Series C round

Read more
12.50 pm

Motorola Edge 30 Pro launch in India: Here is what we could expect

Read more
12.40 pm

Hyd attracted Rs 6,400 crore investment in pharma, biotech: Industry Minister K T Rama Rao

Read more
12.30 pm

TCS launches new Cyber Defense Suite, an integrated to secure enterprises

Read more
12.10 pm

Crude tops $100 a barrel, gold nears $1,950 as Ukraine crisis worsens

Read more
12 noon

Airtel to acquire stake in Singapore-based Aqilliz

Read more
11.50 am

Toonz Media to co-produce animated feature of legendary road cyclist Gino Bartali

Read more
11.40 am

Nifty 50 March Futures (16,665): Go short now and at 16,720, 16,770

Read more
11.30 am

Rupee plummets 55 paise to 75.16 against US dollar amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine

Read more
11.25 am

Russia Ukraine conflict escalates, what next for stock market?

Read more
11.15

Google to turn off Lite Mode in Chrome for Android

Read more
11 am

Pre-paid, app-based cab service at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Read more
10.40 am

Russia says it is targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure -RIA

Read more
10.30 am

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 1,48,359

Read more
10.20 am

Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 30 lakh doses on February 23

Read more
10 am

Indian shares fall over 3% as Ukraine tensions escalate

Read more
9.55 am

Ford CEO: No plan to spin off EV business, but change coming

Read more
9.45 am

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Read more
9.40 am

Sanofi, GSK to seek authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine

Read more
9.30 am

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter detects solar proton events: ISRO

Read more
9.20 am

Stocks that will see action today (Feb 24)

Read more
9.10 am

Ukraine hit by more cyberattacks, destructive malware

Read more
9 am

Ukraine shuts airports, warns of airspace danger

Read more
8.50 am

Sanjeev Sanyal heads to PM EAC, after 5 years in Finance Ministry

Read more
8.40 am

US warns Putin of ‘significant consequences’ if Russia invades Ukraine

Read more
8.30 am

Singapore trading points Nifty to fall to 16,800 level at open

Read more
Published on February 24, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you