Top five news stories to watch out for on August 14, 2019

On August 14, Chandrayaan 2 to begin the trans-lunar injection manoeuvre. With this manoeuvre, Chandrayaan-2 will leave the earth orbit and move towards the moon. The lunar vehicle is expected to reach the moon’s orbit on August 20 and land on the lunar surface on September 7.

India eye another series victory when they clash with the West Indies in the third and final ODI at Trinidad on Wednesday. Opener Shikhar Dhawan would be looking to get back to form. West Indies, on the other hand, would be desperate to save the series with a win. After the final ODI, the two teams will battle in a two-match Test series, starting August 22 at North Sound, Antigua.

Quarterly results: Accel Ltd, ARCHIDPLY INDUSTRIES LTD, ATLAS CYCLES (HARYANA) LTD, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd, BMW Industries Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, ESSAR SHIPPING LTD, EVEREADY INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD, GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD, GREEN PLY INDUSTRIES, IDBI BANK, IDFC are likely to announce their quarterly results on August 14.

Last date for naming members to Parliamentary Standing Committees: Last week Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu appealed to all the political parties to suggest names of their members for Parliamentary Standing Committees by August 14, failing which their request would not be considered.

Pakistan's Independence Day: Pakistan will be celebrating its 73rd Independence Day on August 14. Pakistan has announced that it will observe August 14 as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’. Earlier in the week, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said Pakistan has initiated multiple efforts to “redress” the situation in Kashmir and will support the Kashmiri people.