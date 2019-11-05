Top five news stories for November 5, 2019

Legal complications have slowed the bankruptcy process
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Fifth India International Science Festival at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Kolkata through video conference on November 5. Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan, along with several other Cabinet Ministers will be part of the 4-day celebration of science.
Congress is likely to hold mass agitation in all districts of the country from November 5 to 15 against rising unemployment, sinking the economy, farm distress with a national rally planned in Delhi. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will skip the 10-day protests organised by his party as he is abroad on a meditational visit.
Quarterly Results: Apollo Tyres, Berger Paints India, Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company, Dabur India, Gillette India, Godrej Properties, Jindal Steel & Power, NCC, Panasonic Energy India Company, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Punjab National Bank, Redington (India).
Xiaomi launch: Xiaomi is likely to launch its Mi CC9 Pro, Mi TV5 AND Mi watch at an event in China. The Mi CC9 Pro is a smartphone with a Penta-lens setup, Mi TV5 features a 4k display and the Mi watch will be the first smartwatch product launched under its Mi brand.
Toyota is likely to unveil its sub-4m SUV Raize for International markets, powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine in Japan, the car is based the Daihatsu Rocky which was unveiled at the Tokyo Motor show recently.
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Without supply shocks, it could stay between $60 and $70 a barrel in the coming year
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Unless price moves out of the current range, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed
₹1236 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1230122012451260 Stock continues to trade sideways with bearish bias. Sell ...
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...