Top five news stories for November 5, 2019

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Fifth India International Science Festival at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Kolkata through video conference on November 5. Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan, along with several other Cabinet Ministers will be part of the 4-day celebration of science.

Congress is likely to hold mass agitation in all districts of the country from November 5 to 15 against rising unemployment, sinking the economy, farm distress with a national rally planned in Delhi. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will skip the 10-day protests organised by his party as he is abroad on a meditational visit.

Quarterly Results: Apollo Tyres, Berger Paints India, Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company, Dabur India, Gillette India, Godrej Properties, Jindal Steel & Power, NCC, Panasonic Energy India Company, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Punjab National Bank, Redington (India).

Xiaomi launch: Xiaomi is likely to launch its Mi CC9 Pro, Mi TV5 AND Mi watch at an event in China. The Mi CC9 Pro is a smartphone with a Penta-lens setup, Mi TV5 features a 4k display and the Mi watch will be the first smartwatch product launched under its Mi brand.

Toyota is likely to unveil its sub-4m SUV Raize for International markets, powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine in Japan, the car is based the Daihatsu Rocky which was unveiled at the Tokyo Motor show recently.