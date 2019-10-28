Top five news stories for October 28, 2019

The Indian equity market will remain closed on Monday, October 28 for Diwali: In the week ahead, investors will also watch out for macro-economic data points such as output of eight core industries (ECI) as well as quarterly results of Bharti Airtel and more companies are expected later during this week.

October 28 declared a local holiday in Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu government had last week declared a local holiday across the State on October 28 (Monday), a day after the ‘festival of lights’.State government offices and all educational institutions would compensate for the extra holiday by working on November 9.

The Telangana High Court had recently directed the RTC and employees to hold discussions and settle all their disputes and and submit a report on October 28. Following the directive, the government decided to examine the demands other than the merger of the Corporation with the government.

Last day of World Bank President David Malpass visit to India: Malpass as part of his visit has been focussing on understanding the emerging priorities of the Indian government in its new term as it strives to boost growth and meet the aspirations of its people and on developing the World Bank Group’s partnership with India and advised India to focus on land digitalisation and mechanism for enforcing contract.

Pakistan PM to lay the foundation of Guru Nanak varsity on Octobter 28: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University on October 28 at Nankana Sahib, ahead of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. On Thursday, officials from Pakistan and India signed an agreement for opening the Kartarpur Corridor, to mark the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.