Top five news stories for October 28, 2019

Capsule: Universal health coverage
WHO in MoU for biosimilarsFull access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers ...
The Indian equity market will remain closed on Monday, October 28 for Diwali: In the week ahead, investors will also watch out for macro-economic data points such as output of eight core industries (ECI) as well as quarterly results of Bharti Airtel and more companies are expected later during this week.
October 28 declared a local holiday in Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu government had last week declared a local holiday across the State on October 28 (Monday), a day after the ‘festival of lights’.State government offices and all educational institutions would compensate for the extra holiday by working on November 9.
The Telangana High Court had recently directed the RTC and employees to hold discussions and settle all their disputes and and submit a report on October 28. Following the directive, the government decided to examine the demands other than the merger of the Corporation with the government.
Last day of World Bank President David Malpass visit to India: Malpass as part of his visit has been focussing on understanding the emerging priorities of the Indian government in its new term as it strives to boost growth and meet the aspirations of its people and on developing the World Bank Group’s partnership with India and advised India to focus on land digitalisation and mechanism for enforcing contract.
Pakistan PM to lay the foundation of Guru Nanak varsity on Octobter 28: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University on October 28 at Nankana Sahib, ahead of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. On Thursday, officials from Pakistan and India signed an agreement for opening the Kartarpur Corridor, to mark the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.
WHO in MoU for biosimilarsFull access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration recently alerted consumers of a voluntary recall by Johnson ...
Given the ethical and scientific questions raised, it should not be introduced now
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports1 A ...
Here’s a look at the financial metrics of UCBs, to find out how much they can comply with the SFB norms
Both the bellwether indices stayed range-bound this week. Stay cautious
The vehicle registration certificate and the insurance policy must be in the same person’s name
In the absence of a will, succession laws decide whom your estate will go to and it might not be aligned to ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism