Top five news stories to watch out for on December 6, 2019

OPEC will hold talks with Russia and other allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, on December 6. They are expected to extend oil supply cuts. The OPEC+ has reduced output by 1.2 million barrels per day (b/d) since the beginning of the year. The meeting will take place in Vienna, Austria.

Home Minister Amit Shah is set to move the Arms (Amendment) Bill 2019, in the Lok Sabha. Watch out for private members' bill will be introduced in both houses. In the Rajya Sabha, Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi is set move to introduce the The Population Control Bill, 2019. Vijay Goel will move to intorduce 'The Old Delhi Conservation Authority Bill,2019'.

Reliance Jio's new tariffs will be effective from December 6. RJio's new mobile call and tariff plans will also provide 300 per cent more benefits to consumers. The tariff is an increase of upto 39 per cent from the existing ones. This comes after telecom operators - Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea - announced a 40 per cent hike in prepaid call and data charges.

Traders worldwide are waiting for the US non-farm payroll data, which is due on Friday. This is seen as an indicator of how the US' economy is holding up amid a global slowdown.

The Indian cricketing team will take on the West Indies in a three-match T20 series, starting on Friday in Hyderabad. In this series the technology to call front foot no balls will be put to trial. Thus, front foot no balls will be decided by the third umpire and not the on-field officials, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday.