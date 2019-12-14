Top five news stories to watch for on December 14-15

Many tunnels, no water
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world's tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's
The Congress will stage a massive protest, titled the 'Bharat Bachao' rally, on December 14 in New Delhi. This comes two after President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019. Congress workers will gather in large number at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to protest the move. The party will also raise a host of other issues including economic recession, high unemployment rates, the rising cost of essential commodities and consumer goods, rising atrocities against women and minorities etc.
The new United State (US) tariffs on consumer goods of about $160 billion from China will be enforced on December 15. The deal that was signed between both countries also included a promise by the Chinese to buy more US agricultural goods. Sources also said that the officials have discussed possible reductions of existing duties on Chinese products.
Starting December 15, all cars must have FASTags. These are prepaid rechargeable tags for toll collection. The payment is automatically deducted from the FASTag, which is normally affixed on the windscreen of one's vehicle. FASTags are issued by 22 certified banks through various channels such as Point-of-Sale (POS) at the National Highway toll plazas and select bank branches.
Wondering which companies on Dalal Street are doing well? Take a look at the results published on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on December 14. Keep a tab of companies like Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd, Indo Thai Securities Ltd and many more.
The third match of one-day-international (OD) series between West Indies and India will take place on December 15 in Chennai. The match will commence at 1.30 pm. Mayank Agarwal will replace Shikhar Dhawan, who had injured his knee.
