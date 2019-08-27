Top five news stories to watch out for August 27, 2019

Minorty Affairs Ministry team in Kashmir: A Minority Affairs Ministry team will visit the Kashmir Valley on August 27 and 28 to analyse the areas for implementation of development projects after provisions of Article 370 was abrogated. Minority Affairs Mukhtar Minister Abbas Naqvi asserted that revocation of Article 370 has opened up possibilities of large scale developments in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Indian, Russian diplomats talk: The Indian and Russian diplomats are set to hold talks on Tuesday in Moscow during the ongoing G7 summit. Russia’s Sergey Lavrov and Indian counterpart S Jaishankar to hold negotiations to further promote the bilateral cooperation and discuss on the cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sanitary napkins at Jan Aushadhi: Starting today, Jan Aushadhi kendras will sell sanitary napkins for Re 1. Aiming at women hygiene, the napkins would be sold under the brand name ‘Suvidha’. Currently, they are available for Rs 2.50 per napkin. The oxo-biodegradable sanitary napkins scheme was introduced in March 2018.

Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit Rae Bareli rail coach factory on August 27. The visit to Modren Coach Factory comes following the agitation by the factory workers against privatisation of the unit. She will also be meeting the family of Akhilesh Singh, a five-time MLA who died last week.

Interview of LIC MD posts: Bank Boards Bureau is likely to hold interview for two MD posts at the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). The vacancy was created after two Mds – B Venugopal and Hemant Bhargava – retired in the last few months. According to the sources, the process of appointment is likely to be concluded in three-four months