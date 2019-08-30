Top five news stories to watch out for August 30, 2019

GDP numbers: The Central Statistics Office will release the GDP numbers for April-June quarter on August 30. According to rating agencies, the outlook for the economic growth is set to be on a weak note. Weak trade and investment to weigh on the GDP growth. According to FICCI, the GDP is set to grow at 6.2 per cent for the April-June quarter.

CG Power to elect new chairman?: Fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions is likely to meet on Friday to elect a new chairman. On August 29, CG Power sacked Gautam Thapar as their chairman after an investigation revealed a multi-crore financial scam in the firm. It is expected that one of the independent directors will be appointed as a non-executive director.

Yes Bank board meet: Private lender Yes Bank will hold a board meeting today to approve a proposal for fund raising. The board considers to raise the funds by way of issuance of equity shares. According to media reports, Yes Bank is looking to raise $1 billion. Earlier, the Bank had raised Rs 1,930 through QIP. On Thursday, the shares of Yes Bank closed 3.61 per cent to Rs 57.35.

India vs West Indies second test: The second and the final Test between India and West Indies in the ongoing World Test Championship campaign will begin from August 30 at Sabina Park. The visitors won the first Test by 318 runs and are hoping for a clean sweep. India hope to finish the West Indies tour with a clean slate after winning the 3-match T20I and 2-match ODI series.

Karatpur Corridor meeting: Pakistan to hold a technical meeting on the opening of Karatpur Corridor at the Zero Point. The corridor connects Darbar Sahib in Pakistan and Dera Baba Nanak in India and facilitates visa-free movement of Indian sikh pilgrims to visit the Karatpur Sahib. The discussion comes amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan after abrogation of Article 370.