Top five news stories to watch out for February 13, 2020

Karnataka bandh: Pro-Kannada outfits have called for a Karnataka bandh on Thursday demanding reservation in jobs for Kannadigas in government and private sectors. The bandh is likely to affect the normal life as auto rickshaws and cab services including Ola and Uber will be participating in the nation-wide bandh.

Kolkata underwater metro: India’s first underwater metro is likely to begin in Kolkata from today. The underwater river tunnel will run between Salt Lake sector V and Howrah, spanning a total distance of 16 km.

Mi 10 launch: Xiaomi is set to launch its latest Mi 10 on February 13. The latest smartphone will come with 5G and Wi-fi 6 connectivity and the launch will be an online-only broadcast. Mi 10 will also boast of 6.5-inch OLED display.

India-UK joint military exercise: India and UK will hold a joint military exercise at Salisbury Plains in UK. The fifth edition of Ajeya Warrior will see participation of 120 soldiers from each armies and share experiences gained on counter insurgency and counter terrorism.

Portugal President’s India visit: Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will visit India on a four-day tour. During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and review the progress of bilateral ties in key sectors. This will be President Marcelo’s maiden visit to India.