Top five news stories to watch out for February 19, 2020

The Delhi cabinet meet is likely to take place on February 19. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to meet top officers to discuss the implementation of "ten guarantees" including uninterrupted power supply, garbage-free Delhi and basic facilities for unauthorised colonies, sources said. Issues like potable piped water supply, education for every child, free bus ride scheme for different sections of society, healthcare facilities, safety of women and cleaning of Yamuna are included in the agenda of the meeting.

A trust formed by the Union Government for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya will have its first meeting on February 19. The agenda of the meeting will include fixing the date for the beginning of the temple's construction and appointment of two trustees. BJP member Kameshwar Chaupal, who is one of the members of the trust, said the meeting will take place in the national capital.

The third High Level Global Conference on Road Safety for Achieving Global Goals 2030 will begin on February 19 at Stockholm, Sweden. According to the Highways and Road Ministry, the objective of the two-day conference is to bring road safety on the global agenda and renew the world community’s commitment to safer roads. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will represent India at the conference.

In connection with the US Presidential elections, the ninth Democratic debate will take place on February 19 in Las Vegas. Only five Democratic candidates have qualified for the debate. The candidates that one must watch out for include Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar. Meanwhile, United States (US) President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally at Phoenix, Arizona.

Wondering what is making headline on Dalal Street? Take a look at the company results that will be published by Bombay Stock Exchage (BSE) on February 19. Watch out for the results of Indag Rubber Ltd, Indosolar Ltd and Lumx Auto Technologies among others.