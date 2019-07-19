Top five news stories to watch out for July 19, 2019

For VW and Ford, the challenge is to keep the partnership going strong
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
Sixth tranche of CPSE ETF: The sixth tranche of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) ETF will hit the markets on July 19. The base issue size offer is Rs 6,000 crore. This will be the first tranche of the CPSE ETF after the Modi government assumed charge for second term. Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management will manage the tranche. For anchor investors, the issue opened on July 18.
Global sunflower seed meet: India will host the third International Sunflower Seed and Oil Conference in Mumbai today. Hosted by Solvent Extractors’ Association of India, the conference will see participation of over 300 delegates. Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piysuh Goyal is likely to be the chief guest.
Sqaud selection for West Indies series: The BCCI Selectors team will announce the Team India squad for West Indies tour on Thursday. The West Indies tour to comprise of three ODIs, three T20 matches and two Tests. All eyes will be on MS Dhoni whose retirement speculation was doing rounds during the World Cup 2019. The limited over matches will begin from August 3.
IndiGo Board meeting: Aviation market leader IndiGo board of director’s have summoned co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal to attend a meeting on July 19. Rakesh Gangwal had alleged that independent directors failed to take decisions on corporate governance lapses. The IndiGo board is led by M Damodaran, who is an Independent Director of the airlines and former SEBI chairman.
Q1 results: Reliance Industries, IndiGo Airlines, Bandhan Bank, Dabur, Hindustan Zinc, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, RBL Bank and Unitech Ltd are set to announce their Q1 results on July 19.
