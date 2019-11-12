Top five news stories to watch out for November 12, 2019

Kartarpur Corridor: On the occasion of the 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, over 2,000 sikh pilgrims from India would visit the Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. The largest Gurudwara is considered as the birth place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak. The historic Kartarpur corridor was opened by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and welcomed the Indian pilgrims. The pilgrims are expected to return home on November 14.

Piyush Goyal in US: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the US to meet the representatives of medical devices manufacturing companies to discuss the trade issues. During the 3-day visit, he will also be meeting his US counterpart Robert Lighthizer and resolve the trade bilateral issues between the countries.

Srinagar-Baramulla train services resumption: The train service between Srinagar and Baramulla will resume from November 12. The service was suspended on August 5 after the Centre scrapped Article 370 that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The trial runs between the stretch were conducted on Monday.

Haryana cabinet expansion: Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to expand his cabinet on Tuesday. This will be first expansion by the Khattar-led Haryana government. The names of the new ministers to be inducted in the cabinet were finalised on Sunday after the Chief Minister held meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Microsoft 10 update: Microsoft is likely to release the Windows 10 update on November 12. This update will focus on performance and quality improvements. File Explorer’s search bar to appear within OneDrive account is a key highlight of this update. Ability for new calendar entries can be directly created from taskbar with this update.