Top five news stories to watch out for November 12, 2019

Start-up Infurnia raises ₹1.4 crore
Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia has raised about ₹1.4 crore ...
Kartarpur Corridor: On the occasion of the 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, over 2,000 sikh pilgrims from India would visit the Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. The largest Gurudwara is considered as the birth place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak. The historic Kartarpur corridor was opened by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and welcomed the Indian pilgrims. The pilgrims are expected to return home on November 14.
Piyush Goyal in US: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the US to meet the representatives of medical devices manufacturing companies to discuss the trade issues. During the 3-day visit, he will also be meeting his US counterpart Robert Lighthizer and resolve the trade bilateral issues between the countries.
Srinagar-Baramulla train services resumption: The train service between Srinagar and Baramulla will resume from November 12. The service was suspended on August 5 after the Centre scrapped Article 370 that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The trial runs between the stretch were conducted on Monday.
Haryana cabinet expansion: Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to expand his cabinet on Tuesday. This will be first expansion by the Khattar-led Haryana government. The names of the new ministers to be inducted in the cabinet were finalised on Sunday after the Chief Minister held meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Microsoft 10 update: Microsoft is likely to release the Windows 10 update on November 12. This update will focus on performance and quality improvements. File Explorer’s search bar to appear within OneDrive account is a key highlight of this update. Ability for new calendar entries can be directly created from taskbar with this update.
Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia has raised about ₹1.4 crore ...
Global private equity firm Blackstone will invest about ₹3,545 crore ($500 million) in engineering and medical ...
Gokul Saini runs common service centre that provides digital literacy training
OTO Capital helps in a hassle-free drive
The yellow metal traded with a bearish bias last week
Brazil, Australia and others say India’s sugar subsidies are trade-distorting. We show how India can ...
Expected pick-up in demand and cost benefits, among others, will help the firm improve earnings
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 paused last week; traders should remain watchful
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...