Top five news stories to watch out for November 14, 2019

Airtel results: Bharti Airtel is likely to announce its Q2 results on November 14. The telecom company had deferred its Q2 and half yearly results as it had sought clarity on the AGR issue. Supreme Court had, last month, upheld government contention that non-core revenues in telecom groups should be included in AGR. In Q1, Airtel had posted a net loss of Rs 2,866 crore, first loss in 14 years.

Karnataka disqualified MLAs to join BJP: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan CN said the disqualified MLAs will join the BJP on Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld former Karnataka Speaker’s order. The MLAs will contest the December 5 bypolls in the State.

Supreme Court verdicts: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on November 14 its verdict on petitions seeking a review of its judgment giving a clean chit to the Modi government in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation. On May 10, the apex court had reserved the decision on the pleas by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking a re-examination of its findings over the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets. The Supreme Court will also give its verdict on pleas seeking review of its order to allow entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple.

India-Bangladesh Test match: India to take Bangladesh in the first Test of a two-match series starting today. During the Indore Test, wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Sahan will look to match MS Dhoni’s record of most dismissals. Saha currently has 7 dismissals.

Vivo S5 launch: Vivo is all set to launch Vivo S5 in China. The latest Vivo smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS and come with a unique diamond-shaped three camera setup. Vivo S5 is likely to be priced around Rs 20,000.

CMFRI fest: The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute to hold food and aqua-agri fest from November 14. The three-day event will offer a range of quality products produced by organic farmers and companies. It will also have a special section for organic products from Lakshadweep and exhibition of farming technologies.