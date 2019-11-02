Top five news stories to watch out for November 2,3

Life in picture-perfect Mechuka
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
RCEP summit: PM Narendra Modi will lead India's contingent at the RCEP summit in Bangkok, Thailand. The RCEP deal will facilitate creation of the biggest free-trade region in the world, if finalised. India is still engaged with the the RCEP member countries to resolve some of the “critical issues” relating to the deal ahead of the summit talks of the grouping’s leaders on Monday which will also be attended by Modi.
Angela Merkel business conference: German Chancellor Angela Merkel will addresses business leaders at German trade chambers in New Delhi on November 2. She is on a three-day visit to India. On Friday, Merkel met PM Narendra Modi and discussed various aspects of the relationship between the two nations. They stressed on the importance of a balanced free trade agreement between India and the European Union, and agreed to deepen efforts to restart negotiations on the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA).
Q2 results: Watch out for the results of Unichem Laboratories Ltd, Zenotech Laboratories Ltd, Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd
Satya Pal Malik swearing-in: Satya Pal Malik would be sworn in as Goa Governor on November 3. Malik, 73, former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, will replace Mridula Sinha, the first woman governor of the State. Sinha retired as governor on Friday. Malik will be administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Pradeep Nandrajog at 4 pm on Sunday. President Ram Nath Kovind issued the order transferring Malik to the Goa last week.
India-Bangladesh T20 series: Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team for the upcoming T20 series against Bangladesh. Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the tour. Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube have been included in the side.
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Hyundai’s premium family sedan gets sharper design, more app-based features and is now also BS-VI ready
Yes. But only if you have a savings account in the bank in which you want to open a fixed deposit
The Indian rupee (INR) opened yesterday’s session strongly at 70.78 against its previous close of 70.89 ...
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism