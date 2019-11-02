Top five news stories to watch out for November 2,3

RCEP summit: PM Narendra Modi will lead India's contingent at the RCEP summit in Bangkok, Thailand. The RCEP deal will facilitate creation of the biggest free-trade region in the world, if finalised. India is still engaged with the the RCEP member countries to resolve some of the “critical issues” relating to the deal ahead of the summit talks of the grouping’s leaders on Monday which will also be attended by Modi.

Angela Merkel business conference: German Chancellor Angela Merkel will addresses business leaders at German trade chambers in New Delhi on November 2. She is on a three-day visit to India. On Friday, Merkel met PM Narendra Modi and discussed various aspects of the relationship between the two nations. They stressed on the importance of a balanced free trade agreement between India and the European Union, and agreed to deepen efforts to restart negotiations on the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA).

Q2 results: Watch out for the results of Unichem Laboratories Ltd, Zenotech Laboratories Ltd, Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd

Satya Pal Malik swearing-in: Satya Pal Malik would be sworn in as Goa Governor on November 3. Malik, 73, former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, will replace Mridula Sinha, the first woman governor of the State. Sinha retired as governor on Friday. Malik will be administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Pradeep Nandrajog at 4 pm on Sunday. President Ram Nath Kovind issued the order transferring Malik to the Goa last week.

India-Bangladesh T20 series: Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team for the upcoming T20 series against Bangladesh. Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the tour. Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube have been included in the side.