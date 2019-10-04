Top five news stories to watch out for October 4, 2019

RBI Monetary Policy Meet: The Reserve Bank of India will announce its bi-monthly monetary policy on October 4. Analysts expect the central bank to cut the policy repo rate in today’s Monetary Policy Committee meet. It had already reduced the key policy rate four times in the current calendar year and during the last meet it had cut the repo rate by 35 bps.

KCR to meet Modi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in New Delhi. This will KCR’s first meeting with the Prime Minister after Modi was re-elected. One of the top agendas during the meeting would be seeking national status to his Kaleshwaram irrigation project and funds for his State development.

World Artistic Gymnastics Championship: The World Artistic Gymnastic Championship is set to begin on Friday in Germany. While the star gymnast Dipa Karmakar will be missing from the Championship, all eyes will be on Pranati Nayak, Pranati Das and Aruna Reddy. This Championship will decide the Olympic quotas set to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Games and the individual Olympic berths will also be at stake which will be decided by rankings in all-round competitions.

Apple iPad sale in India: The iPad 2019 will go on sales in India from October 4. Prices starting from Rs 29,990, the 2019 iPad comes with 10.2-inch display and features Apple A 10 Fusion SOC. Apple launched the latest iPad on September 10 alongside iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Uniqlo first store in India: Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo is set to open its first retail store in India on October 4. Uniqlo’s first Indian store will be located in Ambience Mall, New Delhi. The retailer’s store comes to India at a time when the government has eased the FDI norms for single-brand retailers.