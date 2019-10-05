Top five news stories to watch out for October 5-6, 2019

Inside Le Locle’s watch factories
A tour of the Ulysse Nardin manufacture factory highlights age-old techniques of enamelling perfected by ...
October 5
Vande Bharat Express: The commerical run of the second Vande Bharat Express will begin from October 5. The train runs between New Delhi and Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims of Vaishno Devi. The train was flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah on October 3. The train will cover the distance between Delhi and Katra in eight hours and the ticket costs around Rs 2,000.
Sheikh Hasina to meet Modi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will meet her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Saturday. During the meeting, the Prime Ministers will sign agreements. They will also jointly inaugurate three bilateral projects via video link. Sheikh Hasina is on four-day visit to India to attend the World Economic Forum’s India Economic Summit, that began on October 3.
North Korea-US working-level talks: The US and North Korea officials is likely to hold working-level talks on October 5. This will be the first diplomatic talks between the two nations since US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un’s Hanoi meeting in February 2019. The previous summit ended without any agreement. Preliminary contact was held on Friday.
October 6
Congress MP to join Samajwadi Party: Four-time MP from Azamgarh constituency Ramakant Yadav will be joining Samajwadi Party on October 6. He quit the Congress party for reasons unknown. Ramakant Yadav is set to rejoin SP after left the party he unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
Uttarakhand Panchayat polls: Uttarakhand Panchayat polls will be held in 12 districts starting October 6. The elections will be held in three phases and the results will be announced on October 21. The elections for Haridwar alone will not be held.
