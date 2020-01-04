Top five news stories to watch out for on 4-5 January, 2020

Vivo S1 Pro Launch: Vivo is scheduled to launch its S1 Pro smartphone in India on January 4. The global variant of the smartphone was launched in Philippines last month. Various reports say the Vivo S1 Pro will have a diamond-shaped quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor. It also believed that the phone will have an AI super-wide camera and an AI macro camera.

BSE mock trading sessions: Leading stock exchange BSE will conduct mock trading sessions for various segments on January 4. The mock trading on Saturday is scheduled for commodity derivatives, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and equity segments. Continuous trading in commodity derivative and currency derivative segments will begin at 10:00 AM and go on till 3:30 PM. For equity and equity derivatives segment, scheduled time for continuous trading is 10:15 am to 3:30 pm.

India vs Sri Lanka: The Indian men's cricket team will start the year with a three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The first match will take place in January 5 in Baraspara Stadium, Guwahati

77th Golden Globe Awards: The 77th Golden Globe Awards is scheduled to take place in the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday. Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Daniel Craig and Octavia Spencer are among those who will present the wards. Ricky Gervais is set to host the annual awards ceremony. Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B DeMille Award, while TV host Ellen DeGeneres will be honoured with the Carol Burnett Award

Illegal cotton seeds distribution: A farmers union named Shetkari Sanghatana will meet near Yavatmal city in Vidarbha, Maharashtra, and freely distribute the illegally harvested second-generation HTBT cotton seeds on January 5. They also distributed these seeds in June 2019. The union has been insisting that they want HTBT cotton seeds because the cotton plants from such seeds are tolerant to herbicides and herbicide sprays are essential for controlling weeds in fields.