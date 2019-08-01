Top five news stories to watch out for on August 1, 2019

Launching August 7: The new Galaxy Note
Gadget enthusiasts anticipate the launch of Samsung’s Note smartphone each year. The phone that once out-sized ...
The second meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) for the debt-strapped Jet Airways is likely to take place on August 1. The company was dragged to the insolvency court by its lead lender, State Bank of India, on June 20. In the previous hearing, NCLT directed Jet’s Resolution Professional (RP) to discuss salary dues of pilots and other staff with CoC.
Mindtree is likely to announce its new Chief Executive Officer on August 1. It is likely that Debashish Chatterjee will take over the reins. He had recently quit as the executive and vice president of Cognizant after working there for 23 years. Rostow Ravanan had resigned as CEO of Mindtree after L&T bought 60 per cent stake in the company.
Supreme Court is likely to hear Unnao case on August 1. This hearing is also likely to sought an explanation from the Secretary-General as to why the victim’s letter about threat to life was not put forth for consideration before the CJI Ranjan Gogoi.
Changes in interest and tax rates are set to take effect on August 1. In the recent GST council meet, the decision was made to revise tax rates on electric vehicles and their chargers, among other changes. Also, State Bank of India is also set to implement changes in the charges levied for instant money transfer and interest rates on term deposits.
The all new Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is likely to launch on August 1. The Amazon India micro-site’s “new listing” had teased the market about the release. The phone is likely to have a pop-up selfie camera module which houses 16 MP sensor. It may also have a 6.59-inch full HD+ LCD display.
Gadget enthusiasts anticipate the launch of Samsung’s Note smartphone each year. The phone that once out-sized ...
If you’re not interested in shelling out ₹27,999 for the Pro, there’s a cheaper sibling that could very well ...
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider buying the stock of TVS Motor Company at current levels.
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...