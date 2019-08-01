Top five news stories to watch out for on August 1, 2019

The second meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) for the debt-strapped Jet Airways is likely to take place on August 1. The company was dragged to the insolvency court by its lead lender, State Bank of India, on June 20. In the previous hearing, NCLT directed Jet’s Resolution Professional (RP) to discuss salary dues of pilots and other staff with CoC.

Mindtree is likely to announce its new Chief Executive Officer on August 1. It is likely that Debashish Chatterjee will take over the reins. He had recently quit as the executive and vice president of Cognizant after working there for 23 years. Rostow Ravanan had resigned as CEO of Mindtree after L&T bought 60 per cent stake in the company.

Supreme Court is likely to hear Unnao case on August 1. This hearing is also likely to sought an explanation from the Secretary-General as to why the victim’s letter about threat to life was not put forth for consideration before the CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

Changes in interest and tax rates are set to take effect on August 1. In the recent GST council meet, the decision was made to revise tax rates on electric vehicles and their chargers, among other changes. Also, State Bank of India is also set to implement changes in the charges levied for instant money transfer and interest rates on term deposits.

The all new Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is likely to launch on August 1. The Amazon India micro-site’s “new listing” had teased the market about the release. The phone is likely to have a pop-up selfie camera module which houses 16 MP sensor. It may also have a 6.59-inch full HD+ LCD display.