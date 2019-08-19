Top five news stories to watch out for on August 19, 2019

Supreme Court next hearing of Essar Steel insolvency case: The Supreme Court has posted the next hearing in the Essar Steel insolvency case to August 19 due to the fresh amendments made in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).On July 22, the Apex Court ordered a ‘status quo’ on NCLAT’s ruling in the Essar Steel insolvency case following a petition filed by the Committee of Creditors.

TN govt to hike the price of Aavin milk by Rs 6 from August 19: Tamil Nadu government will hike the price of Aavin milk by Rs 6 per litre from August 19. Standardised milk will be sold at Rs 41 per litre. The increase in the price was following a request from 4.60 lakh milk producers. The last revision in milk prices was in 2014 when the state government hiked it by Rs 10 per litre.

NSE Clearing Ltd last week will implement interoperability in the currency derivatives segment from August 19, 2019. The interoperability among clearing corporations allows trading members to clear trades through a firm of their choice instead of going through the clearing corporation owned by the bourse on which the trade was executed. In November 2018, Sebi laid down broad guidelines for operationalising the interoperable framework among clearing corporations which were required to be adhered to by June 1, 2019.

Indian Cricket Team support staff interview: After Ravi Shastri was renewed as Coach for Team India by BCCI on Friday. The interview for the support staff is likely to take place from August 19 by the MSK Prasad-led selection committee. Vikram Rathour and Pravin Amre are among the Indian candidates for the batting coach role, with former England cricketers Mark Ramprakash and Jonathan Trott also in the fray. For the fielding coach Former South Africa cricketer, Jonty Rhodes along with Abhay Sharma and R. Sridhar is in contention.

Fresh online bids for the mega Polavaram irrigation work would be accepted from August 19 and it would be finalised on September 27. The fresh tender notification was issued on Saturday evening for the mega Polavaram irrigation works on the Godavari by the YSR Congress Government for a sum of Rs 4,987.55 crores including the component of 960-MW hydel power project worth Rs 3,216.11 crores.