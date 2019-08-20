Top five news stories to watch out for on August 20, 2019

The Chandrayaan-2 is set to enter the lunar orbit on Tuesday. The event is likely to take place between 8.30 AM and 9.30 AM. If this manoeuvre is successful, the spacecraft will have to perform four more orbit manoeuvres before it enters into its final orbit.The Vikram lander will separate from the orbiter on September 2 and perform two orbit manoeuvres before it starts making its descent to make a soft landing on the lunar surface on September 7. The Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar expedition, will explore the moon's South Pole.

The Karnataka cabinet will be expanded on Tuesday. Over 10 ministers are likely to be inducted into the cabinet. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will hold a cabinet meeting after the expansion. Yediyurappa, who took oath as chief minister on July 26 and proved his government’s majority on the floor of the Assembly on July 29, but the cabinet expansion has come nearly one month.Yediyurappa is expected to fill positions in his cabinet after taking into consideration factors like caste and regional expectation.

Zambia President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will be on a three-day visit to India from Tuesday. He is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the first visit of any head of the state from Africa after PM Modi took charge for the second term this year. The discussion is likely to revolve around defence and security cooperation and address issues related to energy, health, education, infrastructure, culture, and trade and investment. Bilateral trade between India and Zambia stands at $830 million dollars with India importing copper from the country. Zambia is the second-largest producer of copper in Africa. With $5 billion investment, India is one of the leading investors in the country.

Samsung will launch its top-end Galaxy Note 10 in India today. The Galaxy Note 10 duo will be unveiled at the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru. The phone has an improved camera, A+ display rating, upgraded chipset, and an advanced S Pen. The Note 10 will be priced at Rs 69,999 and be available in a single 8GB Ram and 256GB storage variant in three colours. The Note 10+ will start at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version in three colours. The Note 10+ will also be available in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant for Rs 89,999.---Sterling and Wilson will make its market debut on August 20.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group company came out with a ₹3,125-crore initial public offering on August 6. The issue, the price band was fixed at ₹775-780 a share. The offer closed on August 8. Promoters Shapoorji Pallonji and Company will sell shares worth up to ₹2,083.33 crore and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala will offload shares worth ₹1,041.67 crore. Daruvala is the Managing Director and one of the partners of Sterling and Wilson.