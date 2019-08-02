Top five news stories to watch out for on August 2, 2019 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to meet the CEOs of public sector banks on August 2. This meet is to review the financial performance of the lenders and discuss ways to increase credit growth. They are also likely to review the progress of resolution of NPA cases under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The Supreme Court on August 2 is likely to hear the plea of fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya challenging the confiscation of properties beloging to the companies owned by him and his family memebers. Senior Advocate F S Nariman, apprearing Mallya, had made the plea questoning the confiscation. CJI Ranjan Gogoi is likely to hear the case.

India’s second moon mission, Chandrayaan-2 is bound to make the fourth orbit raising maneuver on August 2. The previous maneuver took place on July 26. With every maneuver, the Spacecraft has been steadily increasing its altitude so that Earth’s gravitational force becomes weak and the influence of moon takes over.

Workers, Unions and federations, irrespective of affliations, are likely to protest on August 2. Ten central trade unions has called for the strike to protest against the government’s move to introduce two labour code in Parliament. The trade unions have demanded the withdrawal of the codes from Lok Sabha.

The government is likely to auction four dated securities for Rs17,000 cr on August 2. The auction will happen in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) platform. Also, it will be price based using multiple price method.