Top five news stories to watch out for on August 23, 2019

Alphalogic Techsys IPO Pune-based software consulting firm Alphalogic Techsys’ Rs 6.18 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open on Friday. The offer will close on August 27. The company is set to become the first company to be listed on BSE start-up platform, and it intends to list on September 5. It has been growing at about 40 per cent in the last 4 years. In FY 2018-19, the company clocked a growth rate of 120 per cent.

US-India Maritime Security Dialogue The fourth US-India Maritime Security Dialogue will take place on Friday. The two sides will exchange views on maritime developments in the Indo-Pacific region. The US has been pushing for a broader role by India in the Indo-Pacific region. India, the US and other world powers want to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific, to counter China’s rising military might. The interactions will lay the ground work for the visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to the US later this year.

Modi in Abu Dhabi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit to Abu Dhabi on August 23. The visit comes on the backdrop of India scrapping special provisions to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The UAE backed India on the move and said that the matter was an internal matter of the country. , Modi is scheduled to meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest. He will receive the Order of Zayed, the highest civil decoration of the UAE.

Sule's poll campaign NCP MP Supriya Sule will launch her ‘Sanvad’ (dialogue) campaign on Friday. She will reach out to various sections of the society to understand the issues they face. Maharashtra goes to polls later this year. She will cover Ahmednagar, Solapur, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nagpur and Thane districts till August 31.

Motorola One launch The Motorola One Action smartphone will be launched in India on Friday. The phone's highlight is its 117-degree wide-angle camera. The company says that it will provide a similar video recording experience as a GoPro action camera. The main camera is a 12-megapixel sensor whereas the third camera is a depth sensor. Even the front camera also uses a 12-megapixel sensor for selfies. It has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen, with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. It carries a Samsung Exynos 9609 chipset, along with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 3500mAh battery.