Top five news stories to watch out for on August 24-25, 2019

An inter-ministerial central team will visit Karnataka for four days from Saturday to assess the damage caused by the recent floods. The team will assess the flood damage and relief operations. Officials from various Ministries, including Agriculture, Finance, Road Transport, Rural Development and Jal Shakti, will be part of the team. Home Minister Amit Shah recently conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in the state.

PM Narendra Modi will be visit the Kingdom of Bahrain from 24-25, August 2019. This would be the first time ever an Indian Prime Minister visited the Kingdom. He will hold talks with Prime Minister His Royal Highness Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and other leaders. He will interact with the Indian diaspora.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Saturday attend the Passing Out Parade ceremony of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at National Police Academy (NPA) in Hyderabad. The ceremony will mark the conclusion of basic training of the IPS probationers. The batch consists of 92 IPS probationers including 12 woman IPS. Eleven Foreign Officers are also among them including 6 officers from Royal Bhutan Police and 5 from Nepal Police.

PM Modi's radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will air on August 25. This will be his third radio programme since coming back to power in May this year. In a tweet, he said that 'Mann Ki Baat' was an excellent platform to celebrate the extraordinary work of extraordinary Indians.

The 45th G7 summit will be held on August 24-26, 2019, in Biarritz, France. It will focus on fighting income and gender inequality and protecting biodiversity. The G7 is a collective of seven of the world's most industrialized and developed economies.