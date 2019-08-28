Top five news stories to watch out for on August 28, 2019

EPFO employees strike: Employees of EPFO is likely to go on an indefinite strike on Wednesday demanding to fill 3,000 vacancies in the organisations immediately. Around 18,000 employees of Group B, C and D are likely to participate in the strike. AIEPFSF argued that CBT is keen in filling the Group A staff vacancies.

INX Media case: Supreme Court to hear the Enforcement Directorate’s arguments on former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s pleas on Wednesday. Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, had filed an application seeking transcripts of the questioning conducted in the case. The apex court had, on Tuesday, extended protection from arrest till today in the INX Media money laundering case.

Renault Triber launch: Renault will launch its latest vehicle Renualt Triber in India on August 28. It was unveiled on June 19. The seven-seater latest vehicle will be produced from its Chennai manufacturing unit. It is expected to be priced around Rs 6 lakh.

J&K transition meet: Secretaries of Union Minister will meet today to discuss on the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2012. The Act will come into effect on October 31, the day the State will be bifuracated into two Union Territories. The Ministry of Home Affairs have convened the meeting to ensure smooth transition from State to Union Territories of Jammu and Ladakh.

Oppo Reno 2 launch: Oppo is all set to launch its Reno 2 series in India on Wednesday. Likely to be priced around 30,000, the latest smartphone will come with quad camera setup and a 20X zoom.