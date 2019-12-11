Top five news stories to watch out for on December 11, 2019

PSLVC48 / RISAT2BR1 mission: ISRO is set to make history with 50th PSLV launch on December 11. The payloads include RISAT-2BR1, a Radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg, will be placed into an orbit of 576 km along with 9 small commercial satellites from other countries. The most recent mission was on November 27 where Cartosat-3 satellite along with 13 commercial nano-satellites from the US was successfully injected into their designated orbit.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20 on December 11: The series finale match, Presently The series is locked 1-1 after two-time world champions West Indies turned heat with a win in the second T20 International in Thiruvananthapuram recently after a Virat Kohli special in the series-opener in Hyderabad earlier this month.

Saudi Aramco shares to start trading on the Saudi exchange from December 11. The Aramco IPO was launched to raise funds to help diversify the kingdom away from reliance on oil and create jobs for a growing population. Saudi Arabia's state oil giant priced its initial public offering at 32 riyals ($8.53) per share last week, raising $25.6 billion and beating Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's record $25 billion listings in 2014.

Twitter is set to permanently delete inactive accounts from December 11 that have not been used for more than six months. Mostly, users who have not signed in for over six months will permanently lose their Twitter account and username, as outlined in the platform's inactive account policy.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Steve Dickson is likely to testify on December 11 before an US House panel on the agency’s review of the grounded Boeing 737 MAX, which was involved in two fatal crashes in five months.US lawmakers have been critical of the FAA’s prior decisions to delegate a significant amount of plane certification tasks to Boeing.