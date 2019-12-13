Top five news stories to watch out for on December 13, 2019

FM Nirmala Sitharamna will move The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on December 13. The bill seeks to provide for the establishment of an Authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India. It was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday.

An Uttar Pradesh court will hear the case filed against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanad on December 13. The case is related to the rape of disciple at his ashram between 2000 and 2011. The case was registered against Chinmayanand at a police station in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in 2011 and the police had filed a chargesheet against the BJP leader in 2012.

Last date for submitting nominations for the Tamil Nadu rural civic polls is December 13. The first phase of the local body elections be held on December 27 and the second phase will take place on December 30. A total of 3.31 lakh voters, including 1.67 lakh women, and 2,277 transpersons, will cast their votes in the Tamil Nadu rural civic polls.

Andhra Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will launch the work related to the 24 Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation on December 13. He will inaugurate the Lumbini and Ravulacheruvu parks developed under AMRUTH spending a total of ₹4.35 crore. He will also inaugurate solar power plants of 1.5 MW and 1 MW capacity taken up at Krishnapuram and Mudasarlova.

Wondering which company would be worth investing in? Keep a tab of the quarterly results published on December 13 by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Find out how different companies including Apollo Finvest Ltd, Williamson Magor and Company Ltd, and few others have performed.