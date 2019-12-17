Top five news stories to watch out for on December 17, 2019

Nokia 7.2 review: A good looker, but low value for money
The Supreme Court will hear the pleas for judicial enquiry into police action against students of the Jamia Millia and Aligarh Muslim universities on December 17. The Apex Court said that the protests could go on but there should be, in the meanwhile, no riots, violence or arson on the streets. A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court will also hear a review petition filed by the one of the four condemned men in the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case on December 17. The apex court had in July last year dismissed the review petition filed by the other three convicts.
Various organisations in Kerala have called for a hartal in Kerala on December 17 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The hartal is being called by organisations like the Welfare Party, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and others. This comes days after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, thereby making it an act.
The next hearing of the Jet Airways case by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will take place on December 17. This is probably the third time the NCLT has asked the Centre to provide details of the Jet Airways slots. Jet Airways was grounded on April 18 due to an acute financial crisis.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, will convene the first-ever Global Refugee Forum (GRF) on December 17 in Geneva, Switzerland. The even will jointly hosted by the UNHCR, UN Refugee Agency and the Government of Switzerland. The forum is expected to galvanise political support and solidarity and broaden the base of commitments from states, international organisations, private sectors and civil society to deal with the growing number of refugee situations across the world.
Realme X2 will launch in India on December 17. One of the biggest highlights of the device will be the phone’s processor – the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 G. The other features of the phone include 64MP quad rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor, Super AMOLED display and more. The date of its sale, however, is yet to be revealed.
