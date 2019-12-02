Top five news stories to watch out for on December 2, 2019

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on December 2. It proposes to raise Rs 750 crore through fresh issuance of shares. The issue also includes a reservation of up to Rs 75 crore for subscription by eligible shareholders of Ujjivan Financial Services. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank had raised Rs 303.75 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

Apple is scheduled to hold a special event in the New York City on December 2. It is likely to focus on games and apps during the meeting. The event coincides with its end-of-the-year announcements regarding its best and most popular apps and games. This year Apple had many launches including the iPhone 11 series smartphones, AirPods Pro and a new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

US President Donald Trump will begin his visit to the UK on December 2. The trip will conclude on December 4. This will be Trump's third visit to the UK. He is scheduled to attend a NATO summit on international security.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd’s (HMIL) Venue is all set to enter South Africa on December 2. It is propelled by the strong demand for its first connected mobility in the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment from the overseas market. The first shipment of 1,400 Hyundai Venue vehicles left from Chennai Port to South Africa market recently.

Diplomats and officials from nearly 200 countries will gather in the Spanish capital Madrid for two weeks from Monday for the UN climate summit to thrash out how best to tackle the climate crisis. The 25th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) or COP25 is being held in the backdrop of climate impacts biting globally.