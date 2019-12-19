Top five news stories to watch out for on December 20, 2019

Merc’s 2020 GLC: facelifted outside, refreshed inside
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual general meeting of the industry body - Assocham - on December 20. Sources said that the theme for this event is ‘New India aspiring for a $5 trillion economy’. Modi’s address will be followed by a debate about the corporate engagement of the Government and the allegations in some quarters.
A Delhi court will determine the quantum of sentence against the expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao Rape case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought the maximum punishment for Sengar. They have also sought adequate monetary compensation for the rape survivor.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government intends to present a bill to parliament on Friday to enable Britain to leave the European Union (EU) next month, his spokesman said. Johnson won the recent elections in the United Kingdom (UK). He hopes that Britain leaves the EU by January 31, 2020.
Campaigning in 16 assembly constituencies ended on Wednesday as The fifth and final phase of polling in Jharkhand will be held on December 20. 16 assembly constituencies, in six districts, will be going to polls in this phase of the elections. There are a total of 81 assembly seats in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled on December 23.
Wondering what company you should invest in? Take a look at the results published by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on December 20. Keep a tab of the performances of various companies including Wellness Noni Ltd.
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
Chinese automaker pushing the envelope with a wide range of e-vehicles in the country
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...