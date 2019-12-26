Top five news stories to watch out for on December 26, 2019

A partial solar eclipse is likely to be visible in India along with other countries on December 26. This annular solar eclipse, or popularly known as “ring of fire” the moon will cover the sun, leaving only the outer edges of sun visible, making it look like a ring. Odisha has announced holiday for solar eclipse.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to meet the families affected due the Citizenship Amendment Act protest on December 26 in Lucknow. She will also meet the party’s jailed leader Sadaf Jafar during her day-long visit. She is likely to also meet the family of Sadaf.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is scheduled to oragnise seven townhalls on December 26. This will be done in presence of the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. In the townhalls, the leaders are likely to discuss work done by the AAP government on various fronts. The party MLAs are then going to take the report card door-to-door to residents of Delhi over the next two weeks.

Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala from December 26, is likely to launch campaign to educate people about the Citizenship Amendment Act. This forthnight-long campaign is to create public awarness and will be launched from R ohtak. The party will hold workships under the supervision of Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia. The party has also planned road shows, rallies and marathons to educate people about the CAA.

The government is likely to announce the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on December 26. The government had cleared the formation of the post on Tuesday. Current serving Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is in the top race for the post.