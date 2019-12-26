Top five news stories to watch out for on December 26, 2019

Travelling to see the flowers
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A partial solar eclipse is likely to be visible in India along with other countries on December 26. This annular solar eclipse, or popularly known as “ring of fire” the moon will cover the sun, leaving only the outer edges of sun visible, making it look like a ring. Odisha has announced holiday for solar eclipse.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to meet the families affected due the Citizenship Amendment Act protest on December 26 in Lucknow. She will also meet the party’s jailed leader Sadaf Jafar during her day-long visit. She is likely to also meet the family of Sadaf.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is scheduled to oragnise seven townhalls on December 26. This will be done in presence of the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. In the townhalls, the leaders are likely to discuss work done by the AAP government on various fronts. The party MLAs are then going to take the report card door-to-door to residents of Delhi over the next two weeks.
Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala from December 26, is likely to launch campaign to educate people about the Citizenship Amendment Act. This forthnight-long campaign is to create public awarness and will be launched from R ohtak. The party will hold workships under the supervision of Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia. The party has also planned road shows, rallies and marathons to educate people about the CAA.
The government is likely to announce the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on December 26. The government had cleared the formation of the post on Tuesday. Current serving Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is in the top race for the post.
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
Fruit teas are caffeine-free, rich in antioxidants, low on calories and versatile
If you’re a conservative investor or retiree looking for a regular income, consider buying these bonds from ...
Bequeath your assets judiciously and share investment documents with your loved ones
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...