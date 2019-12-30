Top five news stories to watch out for on December 30, 2019

The second round of ‘Operation Twist’ is scheduled to take place on December 30. The Reserve Bank of India last week announced the simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities through special open market operations (OMOs) for ₹10,000 crore each in this round, following a review of the liquidity situation. The RBI had conducted the first OMO round on December 23.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises Ltd will turn ex-rights. The company plans to raise ₹3,650 crore through the issue at ₹1,300 a share. Shareholders whose names appear on its book as on December 31 will receive 11 shares for every 83 held.

The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra Council of Ministers is likely to take place on December 30. As many as 36 ministers make take their oath. Currently, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Cabinet has six ministers besides the Chief Minister himself.

The second phase of the Tamil Nadu local body polls will be held on December 30, and more than 1.28 crore people are likely to cast their vote. The counting of votes will take place on January 2. The second phase of rural local body polls will see elections in areas covered by 158 panchayat unions.

At Its annual general meeting in Delhi, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is likely to decide whether it should approach the government for a bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2026. Also likely to be discussed will be IOA’s proposal to have India opt out of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.