Top five news stories to watch out for on December 4, 2019

Parliament: In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to introduce and move The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2019, on December 4. She will also move The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha. It is also likely that the government will introduce the controversial Citizenship Amendment bill on Wednesday.

CSB Bank debut: CSB Bank will make its stock market debut on December 4. The initial public offering of CSB Bank was subscribed 86.89 times last month. The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 62.18 times, non-institutional investors 164.68 times and retail individual investors 44.25 times. The company’s Rs 410 crore IPO, was in a price band of Rs 193-195 per share.

Navy day: India celebrates Navy day on December 4. On this day, the Navy pays tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. On December 4, 1971, during Operation Trident, the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels. This year's theme is Indian Navy - Silent, Strong and Swift. Watch out for Eastern Navy Command's programme that showcases the Indian Navy's might.

Rahul in Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi will visit his constituency Wayanad, Kerala from December 4 to 7. He will be reach Kozhikode on December 4. He will inaugurate the Indira Gandhi Memorial Bus stand, and attend other events during his visit

NATO meet: The heads of various NATO nations will meet on December 4. They are expected to discuss the current and emerging security challenges the NATO faces. They will also discuss ways to invest and adapt to ensure its stability in the coming years.