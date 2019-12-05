Top five news stories to watch out for on December 5, 2019

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) will announce its decisions on December 5. Experts believe that it might cut interest rates for the sixth straight time. The MPC has cut interest rates on every occasion it has met ever since Shaktikanta Das had taken over as the Governor of RBI in December 2018. It might also cut India's GDP forecast.

The Supreme Court will hear DMK's plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission to complete formalities before going ahead with the panchayat and local body election in Tamil Nadu. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde will hear the matter. Elections to rural local bodies in Tamil Nadu will be held in two phases, on December 27 and 30.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will meet in Vienna on December 5. They are expected to approve a deeper crude output cut to boost prices.

15 seats in Karnataka goes to polls on December 5. The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats in the bypolls to remain in a majority in the 224-member assembly.

In the wold of stock markets, find out which firm would be worth your investments from the results published by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on December 5. Keep a tab of the performances of Khaitan (India) Ltd, Moschip Technologies Ltd among others. Investors may watch out for any developments related to the meeting involving the board of the Bank of Baroda (BoB). The meeting is likely to witness a discussion related to the bank raising funds.