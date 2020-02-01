Top five news stories to watch out for on February 1-2, 2020

My Five
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
The Union Budget 2020 will be presented by the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 1. This is the first full Budget of Modi 2.0. The first phase of the Budget will continue till February 11.
The Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have decided to organise a joint massive parade from Seethanagaram locks at Prakasam Barrage to exhibition grounds on Bandar Road in Vijayawada on February 2. The massive parade will begin at 2 pm. The massive rally is aimed at giving an assurance to the farmers who sacrificed their valuable lands for the welfare of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh.
Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is likely to hold a rally on February 2 in the US state of Hawaii to formally launch her 2020 White House bid. Gabbard will use the rally in Oahu to “gather with friends, family, and supporters to share her vision for the future of our nation”. The 37-year-old four-term Democratic congresswoman announced her presidential bid earlier this month.
The members of the Indian-American community in the Washington DC, will hold a sit-in Satyagraha in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Indian Embassy in the US capital on February 1. Marking Gandhi''s January 30 death anniversary, the event organised by policy advocacy group Young India encourages participants to remember the ''Father of the Nation''s'' non-violent protests in the wake of current political atmosphere in India, stated a media report.
WhatsApp will be not available on Android devices running 2.3.7 or older versions or as well as iOS 8 from February 1. The Facebook-backed messaging app has already stopped working on Windows phones. In doing so, Whatsapp aims to provide streamlined experiences on all devices it had been installed on. It also wants to introduce new features may not be function effectively on these devices.
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
High on the aam aadmi’s Budget hopes is some govt help to meet treatment costs
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
A visit to the restoration project site of an ancient harbour in Kerala, steeped in history, is peppered with ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...