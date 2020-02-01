Top five news stories to watch out for on February 1-2, 2020

The Union Budget 2020 will be presented by the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 1. This is the first full Budget of Modi 2.0. The first phase of the Budget will continue till February 11.

The Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have decided to organise a joint massive parade from Seethanagaram locks at Prakasam Barrage to exhibition grounds on Bandar Road in Vijayawada on February 2. The massive parade will begin at 2 pm. The massive rally is aimed at giving an assurance to the farmers who sacrificed their valuable lands for the welfare of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is likely to hold a rally on February 2 in the US state of Hawaii to formally launch her 2020 White House bid. Gabbard will use the rally in Oahu to “gather with friends, family, and supporters to share her vision for the future of our nation”. The 37-year-old four-term Democratic congresswoman announced her presidential bid earlier this month.

The members of the Indian-American community in the Washington DC, will hold a sit-in Satyagraha in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Indian Embassy in the US capital on February 1. Marking Gandhi''s January 30 death anniversary, the event organised by policy advocacy group Young India encourages participants to remember the ''Father of the Nation''s'' non-violent protests in the wake of current political atmosphere in India, stated a media report.

WhatsApp will be not available on Android devices running 2.3.7 or older versions or as well as iOS 8 from February 1. The Facebook-backed messaging app has already stopped working on Windows phones. In doing so, Whatsapp aims to provide streamlined experiences on all devices it had been installed on. It also wants to introduce new features may not be function effectively on these devices.