Top five news stories to watch out for on February 11, 2020

Will Coronavirus cast a shadow over the MWC 2020 tech show?
Amazon, LG, Ericsson, Nvidia and others pull out of the event
Delhi Assembly election counting: Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly elections will begin from 8 am today and the results will be declared live on the Election Commission websites. The national capital went to polls on February 8 The exit polls predict AAP’s victory in the three-cornered fight between BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. Follow BusinessLine for live updates on the Delhi Election results.
Samsung launch: Samsung will launch its Galaxy 20 series on February 11. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy 20 will likely go on sale from March 6. According to the leaked images, the latest smartphones will come with a triple rear-camera setup, a hole-punch selfie camera and a tall camera bump. Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ too during today’s launch event.
Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court to hear Centre’s plea on execution in the Nirbhaya case on February 11. The Centre had on February 5 challenged Delhi High Court’s order that had dismissed its petition against the stay on the execution of the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts. The execution of the convicts were deferred twice.
Company results: Aster DM, Syndicate Bank, Crisil, Hexaware, Coal India, BASF, BEML, BHEL, GIC Housing Finance, Herculus, and NLC India are some of the top companies to announce its Q3 results on Tuesday.
RedmiBook 13 launch in India: Xiaomi is set to enter laptop market in India with its RedmiBook 13 launch in India on Tuesday. The Redmi laptop is likely to come with a 13.3 inch FHD screen and expected to be priced around Rs 45,000. It will run on Windows 10 operating system and powered by 10 gen Core i5 or i7 processors. Redmi is likely to launch Redmi 9A and Redmi Powerbank too during today’s event.
With a few trade-offs, Samsung manages the balancing act of price with the inclusion of the unique digital pen ...
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
A chunk of the insurance market consists of savings/investment products. Though Section 80C benefit is gone ...
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...