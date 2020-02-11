Top five news stories to watch out for on February 11, 2020

Delhi Assembly election counting: Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly elections will begin from 8 am today and the results will be declared live on the Election Commission websites. The national capital went to polls on February 8 The exit polls predict AAP’s victory in the three-cornered fight between BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. Follow BusinessLine for live updates on the Delhi Election results.

Samsung launch: Samsung will launch its Galaxy 20 series on February 11. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy 20 will likely go on sale from March 6. According to the leaked images, the latest smartphones will come with a triple rear-camera setup, a hole-punch selfie camera and a tall camera bump. Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ too during today’s launch event.

Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court to hear Centre’s plea on execution in the Nirbhaya case on February 11. The Centre had on February 5 challenged Delhi High Court’s order that had dismissed its petition against the stay on the execution of the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts. The execution of the convicts were deferred twice.

Company results: Aster DM, Syndicate Bank, Crisil, Hexaware, Coal India, BASF, BEML, BHEL, GIC Housing Finance, Herculus, and NLC India are some of the top companies to announce its Q3 results on Tuesday.

RedmiBook 13 launch in India: Xiaomi is set to enter laptop market in India with its RedmiBook 13 launch in India on Tuesday. The Redmi laptop is likely to come with a 13.3 inch FHD screen and expected to be priced around Rs 45,000. It will run on Windows 10 operating system and powered by 10 gen Core i5 or i7 processors. Redmi is likely to launch Redmi 9A and Redmi Powerbank too during today’s event.