Top five news stories to watch out for on February 17, 2020

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct the first tranche of its long-term repo operations on February 17 with three-year repo of ₹25,000 crore, followed by another on February 24 for an equal amount. the RBI had announced it will extend funds to banks at repo rate, which is 5.15%, a move aimed at lowering the cost of funds for banks, which the lenders can pass on to the customers. The RBI plans to extend ₹1 lakh crore through this facility. The minimum bid amount would be ₹1 crore and multiples thereof. There will be no restriction on the maximum amount of bidding by individual bidders.

SEBI board meeting on February 17: Markets regulator SEBI will contemplate proposals to attach a ‘difficult to recover’ tag for individual defaulters who are found to be ‘untraceable’, and for so-called regulatory sandboxes on Monday. Besides, the board of SEBI would discuss a proposal to amend its investment manager eligibility norms for Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and also permit fast track issuance of units to existing investors in REITs and InvITs.

Supreme Court is likely to hear on a day-to-day basis from February 17, questions pertaining to the scope of religious freedom in various religions. The seven questions framed by the bench include those on scope and ambit of religious freedom and interplay between religious freedom and freedom of beliefs of religious denominations. The court said its nine-judge bench will deal with the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution and its interplay with the right of various religious denominations. Besides the Sabarimala case, this also refers to issues of entry of Muslim women into mosques and dargahs and of Parsi women, married to non-Parsi men, being barred from the holy fireplace of a fire temple to the larger bench.

In a bid to attract investment and industries to Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has come up with a plan to send 54 of its top officers to conduct roadshows across the country from February 17. The roadshows will be held in Bengaluru and Kolkata on February 17, in Mumbai on February 21, in Hyderabad on March 2, in Chennai on March 5 and in Ahmedabad on March 9. This was decided at the second apex committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Friday to review the preparations for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors Summit 2020

Xiaomi likely to launch its Bluetooth speaker on February 17: Xiaomi is looking towards launching a new product - which is likely to be a portable Bluetooth speaker in India- on February 17.