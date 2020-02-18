Top five news stories to watch out for on February 18, 2020

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airlines had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Concor to start a rail service linking Bangalore with VOCPT from February 18: To help the port ramp up container cargo, state-run Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) will launch a direct weekly service from February 18, linking Southern India’s largest inland container depot (ICD) located at Whitefield near Bengaluru with VOCPT. Currently, all the container traffic originating from and destined for Bengaluru from VOCPT is moved by road.
Uttar Pradesh Budget likely to be tabled on February 18: The Uttar Pradesh state budget is likely to be tabled by the Yogi Adityanath on February 18. The Uttar Pradesh Budget for the year 2020-2021 is likely to cross Rs 5 trillion with focus on various infrastructure and expressway projects.
Left parties to hold protest against Union Budget in Delhi on February 18: Left parties are likely to take out a rally on February 18 to stage a protest against the Union Budget 2020-2021 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. Left parties have criticised the Union Budget, claiming the budget is anti-poor and anti-farmers.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) is likely to launch the new Vitara Brezza, equipped with a 1.5-litre K-series BS-VI petrol engine on February 18. Unveiled last month, The engine delivers a peak power of 77KW@6000 rpm with a top-end torque of 138Nm@4400rpm. The new car is also likely to feature auto-retracting outside rear-view mirror, auto-dimming and anti-glare inside rear-view mirror and gear-shift indicator.
Infinix S5 Pro is likely to be launched on February 18: The Infinix S5 Pro is a sub 10k phone which is likely to feature a MediaTek processor on Android 10 along with 4000 mAH battery, Triple camera setup and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
