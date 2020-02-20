Top five news stories to watch out for on February 20, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Arunachal Pradesh on February 20, 2020 to attend the 34th Statehood Day function at Itanagar. He will launch projects related to industry and roads, government officials said. This will be Amit Shah’s first visit to a northeastern State following the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act which has led to countrywide protests. Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the new headquarters of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, Home Ministry officials said.

Russia said that it would ban all Chinese citizens from entering its territory from February 20. This drastic measure has been taken in light of the spread of the new coronavirus. "The entry of all Chinese citizens via Russia's state frontiers will be suspended from February 20 for work travel, private travel, study and tourism," said Deputy Prime Minister in charge of health, Tatiana Golikova, according to agencies.

The committee of creditors (CoC) to the Dewan Housing Finance Corp (DHFL) will meet on February 20 to discuss the expressions of interest (EoIs). At least 14 applicants are believed to have submitted expressions of interest (EoI) for Dewan Housing Finance Corp (DHFL), including Welspun Group, Adani Group, Davidson Kempner, KKR India Financial Services, Bain Capital, SC Lowy, alternative investment management firm Oaktree Capital, Asset Reconstruction Company India (ARCIL) and Phoenix asset reconstruction company. Warbug Pincus, Varde Partners and Deutsche Bank also understood to have submitted EoIs for the mortgage financier. The deadline to submit EoIs was on Monday midnight.

European Union (EU) leaders will hold a special summit on February 20, with an aim to reach a breakthrough in stalled negotiations over the bloc’s trillion-euro ($1.1 trillion) budget that are being made extra onerous by the United Kingdom’s (UK) withdrawal from the EU. The seven-year budget is a cornerstone of EU policy that lets farmers compete against imports from the developing world, helps poorer states catch up with the richer ones and underpins projects that bind the union together.

Wondering which company is faring well? Take a look at the company results published by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on February 20. Watch for the updates related to the performance of companies such as Ambuja Cements, Redington, Trident and more.