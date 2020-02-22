Top five news stories to watch out for on February 22-23, 2020

Daimler leverages global strengths for BS-VI trucks
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
The Aam Aadmi Party said the party would start a membership drive in the State from February 23, starting from Lucknow. The party aims to take the “Arvind Kejriwal model of development” to Uttar Pradesh and strengthen its base across the 403 Assembly Constituencies, Sanjay Singh, AAP in-charge of Uttar Pradesh unit said. He added that the membership drive will end on March 23.
The G20 meeting of Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors will take place from February 22 to February 23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The G20 is a group of 20 nations that come together to discuss financial and socio-economic issues. G20 members represent around 80 per cent of the world’s economic output.
The Maharashtra government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, is ready to roll out its new farm loan waiver scheme on February 22.About 28.5 lakh farmers in Maharashtra have so far been found eligible for availing the scheme’s benefit, which is estimated to cost Rs 18,000 crore. The government has projected that about Rs 10,000 crore of the loan waiver will have to be distributed under the new scheme before the end of the year.
A week-long “reduction in violence” between the Taliban, the US, and Afghan security forces will commence on February 22. This comes ahead of the signing of a possible deal between Washington and the insurgents. “The reduction in violence will will last for one week,” Javed Faisal, Afghanistan’s National Security Council spokesman.
In connection with the US Presidential elections, the Nevada caucus will be held on February 22. At present, Bernie Sanders leads the race followed by former US Vice-President Joe Biden. Watch out for Democratic Candidates such as Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg. It could be noted that Nevada has a significant minority population (predominantly Hispanics).
