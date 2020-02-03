Top five news stories to watch out for on February 3, 2020

PM Modi to hold public meetings on February 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two public meetings in the national capital on February 3 and 4 ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.The first public meeting will be held at CBD Ground in Karkardooma on February 3. Campaigning for the polls will conclude at 5 pm on February 6 and voting for the 70-member assembly will take place on February 8.

A nine-judge Supreme Court Bench will examine the scope of judicial review when religious faith and women’s equality are at odds, like in the Sabarimala case on February 3. Chief Justice Sharad Bobde, who succeeded Justice Gogoi, has formed a nine-member Bench rather than a seven-judge one to examine these questions that concern multiple faiths.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the incumbent telecom companies’ modifi-cation pleas on the Adjusted Gross Revenue issue. On January 21, the apex court had agreed to hear the pleas in the first week of February.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court is taking up a petition filed against the decentralisation of the capital and the halting of development activity in Amaravati. The Andhra Pradesh government has hired the services of former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi to argue the cases.

China's central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.8 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday, as the country prepares to reopen its stock markets amid a new coronavirus outbreak. China's authorities have pledged to use various monetary policy tools to ensure liquidity remains reasonably ample and to support firms affected by the virus epidemic.