Top five news stories to watch out for on February 4, 2020

AAP manifesto launch: The AAP is likely to release its election manifesto on Tuesday. The party also looks to intensify its campaign as the polls in Delhi near. A party leader said that 15,000 meetings will be held in next three days. Also watch out for PM Modi's rally in Dwarka area on Tuesday. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also scheduled to hold four rallies in Delhi between February 4 and 5.

India vs Pakistan: Four-time champions India take on Pakistan in the U-19 World Cricket Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Tuesday. Both teams go into the semifinal unbeaten. While India beat Australia in the quarterfinals, Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan. The India juniors have had the upper hand over Pakistan of late, having beaten them in the Asia Cup last September when they emerged tournament winners. India, who are the defending champions of the U-19 World Cup, had inflicted on Pakistan a 203-run hammering in the last edition in 2018. The match starts at 1: 30 PM IST.

TN Cabinet meet: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is scheduled to chair a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on February 4. The meeting has been scheduled amidst expectations of the State budget session. The cabinet is likely to discuss the new schemes announced in the Union Budget and take stock of the possibilities of various schemes in the State budget. It is believed that the State budget will focus on infrastructure.

Strike call: To mark their protest over the planned partial disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), some trade unions have planned to have a one-hour protest strike (walk-out) on Tuesday prior to lunch break. In the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Government will sell a part of its holding in LIC via an Initial Public Offer (IPO). The strike is going to be conducted by Joint Forum of three major trade unions in LIC.

Results: Watch out for the results of Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd among others