Top five news stories to watch out for on February 4, 2020

Tencent leads ₹107-crore Series A round in Doubtnut
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
AAP manifesto launch: The AAP is likely to release its election manifesto on Tuesday. The party also looks to intensify its campaign as the polls in Delhi near. A party leader said that 15,000 meetings will be held in next three days. Also watch out for PM Modi's rally in Dwarka area on Tuesday. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also scheduled to hold four rallies in Delhi between February 4 and 5.
India vs Pakistan: Four-time champions India take on Pakistan in the U-19 World Cricket Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Tuesday. Both teams go into the semifinal unbeaten. While India beat Australia in the quarterfinals, Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan. The India juniors have had the upper hand over Pakistan of late, having beaten them in the Asia Cup last September when they emerged tournament winners. India, who are the defending champions of the U-19 World Cup, had inflicted on Pakistan a 203-run hammering in the last edition in 2018. The match starts at 1: 30 PM IST.
TN Cabinet meet: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is scheduled to chair a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on February 4. The meeting has been scheduled amidst expectations of the State budget session. The cabinet is likely to discuss the new schemes announced in the Union Budget and take stock of the possibilities of various schemes in the State budget. It is believed that the State budget will focus on infrastructure.
Strike call: To mark their protest over the planned partial disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), some trade unions have planned to have a one-hour protest strike (walk-out) on Tuesday prior to lunch break. In the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Government will sell a part of its holding in LIC via an Initial Public Offer (IPO). The strike is going to be conducted by Joint Forum of three major trade unions in LIC.
Results: Watch out for the results of Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd among others
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Park+, which aims to digitise parking across the country, has raised about ₹78 crore ($11 million) in a round ...
Start-up has developed a ‘school-in-a-box’ solution to improve learning outcomes
PetKonnect offers facilities from bloodbank to animal ambulance
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...