Top five news stories to watch out for on February 5,2020

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Enjoyable screen and lots of camera to play with
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
Lucknow Defence Expo: Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh's capital, will host the 11th edition of biennial Defence Expo-2020 from Wednesday. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Companies from over 70 countries will participate in the event, making this expo on of the biggest of the international defence exhibitions. However, the Chinese delegation have dropped out from the event in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.
GST returns deadline: The deadline to submit the annual GST returns for FY 2017-18 for companies in some States is February. These States are Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC) had extended the due date February 1. This time the extension has been done in a staggered manner. Assesses in Group One States had time till February 3. Those in Group Two will have to file their returns by February 5, and other states will have time till February 7.
Brahadeeswara temple Kumbabishekam: The Kumbabishekam (consecration) of the Thanjavur Brihadeeswara temple will take place on Wednesday. The last time this ceremony was performed at the temple was in 1997. Many political parties, including the DMK, the wanted the ceremony to be conducted in Tamil, instead of Sanskrit. The State government stated that the consecration will be conducted in both languages. Built by Tamil king Raja Raja Chola I between 1003 and 1010 AD, the temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Company results: Watch out for the quarterly results of Adani Gas, Adani Enterprises, Andhra Bank, Apollo Tyres, Cipla, DLF, Gujarat Gas, Jyothy Lab and Zydus Wellness.
India versus New Zealand: India will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting in Hamilton on Wednesday. Key players in both teams are injuries. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar are injured on the Indian side, while for New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson has joined the long list of injured along with the likes of Trent Boult. India is coming into the tournament with wins against West Indies (away) and Australia (at home). The Black Caps, on the other hand, play their first ODI since that infamous loss at Lord’s in the World Cup final against England. The stakes are high as both sides are preparing for the T20 World Cup later in Australia this year.
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Delhi and Mumbai airport offer fliers services that take care of all their needs or specific tasks
Simulators give pilots a feel of the action and train them to fly aircraft in normal and challenging ...
Adding tax-deferred instruments, investing to get inflation-adjusted returns and generating additional income ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Intellect Design Arena gained 4.2 per cent on Tuesday, resuming its short-term uptrend. Investors ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...