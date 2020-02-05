Top five news stories to watch out for on February 5,2020

Lucknow Defence Expo: Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh's capital, will host the 11th edition of biennial Defence Expo-2020 from Wednesday. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Companies from over 70 countries will participate in the event, making this expo on of the biggest of the international defence exhibitions. However, the Chinese delegation have dropped out from the event in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.



GST returns deadline: The deadline to submit the annual GST returns for FY 2017-18 for companies in some States is February. These States are Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC) had extended the due date February 1. This time the extension has been done in a staggered manner. Assesses in Group One States had time till February 3. Those in Group Two will have to file their returns by February 5, and other states will have time till February 7.

Brahadeeswara temple Kumbabishekam: The Kumbabishekam (consecration) of the Thanjavur Brihadeeswara temple will take place on Wednesday. The last time this ceremony was performed at the temple was in 1997. Many political parties, including the DMK, the wanted the ceremony to be conducted in Tamil, instead of Sanskrit. The State government stated that the consecration will be conducted in both languages. Built by Tamil king Raja Raja Chola I between 1003 and 1010 AD, the temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Company results: Watch out for the quarterly results of Adani Gas, Adani Enterprises, Andhra Bank, Apollo Tyres, Cipla, DLF, Gujarat Gas, Jyothy Lab and Zydus Wellness.



India versus New Zealand: India will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting in Hamilton on Wednesday. Key players in both teams are injuries. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar are injured on the Indian side, while for New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson has joined the long list of injured along with the likes of Trent Boult. India is coming into the tournament with wins against West Indies (away) and Australia (at home). The Black Caps, on the other hand, play their first ODI since that infamous loss at Lord’s in the World Cup final against England. The stakes are high as both sides are preparing for the T20 World Cup later in Australia this year.