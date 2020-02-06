Top five news stories to watch out for on February 6, 2020

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
The RBI’s sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20 will be announced at 11.45 am. MPC members are going to have a tough time as slowing economy makes the case for reduction in repo rate, while rising inflation and higher fiscal deficit will require the central bank to either hike the rate or maintain a status quo. Retail inflation, which for several months remained in the comfort zone of the Central Bank, has started inching up and crossed the 7 per cent mark during December 2019, mainly due to the spiralling of vegetable prices.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will expand the State Cabinet on February 6. Thirteen ministers would be inducted into the Cabinet. This is the first time the Chief Minister has specified a date for the expansion, ending several weeks of speculation. On Wednesday, Yediyurappa put the ball in the BJP high command’s court regarding the number of ministers to be inducted.
The Realme C3 smartphone is likely to be launched on February 6. The phone is likely to feature a dual-camera setup, a 6.5-inch display, 5000 mAh battery and is likely to be a budget smartphone.
IndiGo will suspend flights on the Kolkata-Guangzhou route till February 25 due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak in China. Last week, the low-cost carrier had announced the suspension of flights on the Bengaluru-Hong Kong route from February 1 and on the Delhi-Chengdu route from February 1-20.
The Hyundai Creta 2020 is likely to be unveiled at the Auto Expo on February 6. The new Creta is likely to have updated looks with premium features, upholstery and a panoramic sunroof. It is likely to be priced in the ₹10 lakh and above segment.
